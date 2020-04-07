One Good Thing: Teachers continue to send messages of encouragement to students

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

You have to love the dedication of all teachers across the state and what they’re doing for their students. Here’s what local teachers have done for their students so far this week.

On Monday, the North Haven Elementary School teachers got in their cars and drove around town to let their students and families know how much they miss them. Some were even sticking out of their sunroofs while holding megaphones. Check it out in the video above.

And, because One Good Thing didn’t seem like enough on this Tuesday, here’s a bonus “Good Thing.” The staff of Savin Rock Community School in West Haven put together this great slide show video to show their students how much they miss them.

