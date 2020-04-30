One Good Thing: Trumbull hair salon thanks front line workers with simple message

Photo: Jo Davi Salon in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Even though the hair salons are closed for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jo Davi Salon in Trumbull is trying to make people’s days brighter — no scissors required.

Photo: Jo Davi Salon in Trumbull

They have been passing out bookmarks to those on the front lines that say “(Smile) you are beautiful.” On the other side, there’s a message of thanks: “Thank you to all the front line workers for their daily sacrifices!”

The bookmarks also list a website the salon created, called smileurbeautiful.com. The link can be used to pass the message along to someone who needs it too.

The salon also placed a sign in front of their building to show their support and love.

Photo: Jo Davi Salon in Trumbull

