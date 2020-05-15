One Good Thing: University of Hartford faculty 3D prints 125 face shields for healthcare workers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a much-needed boost of personal protective equipment given to some health workers across Connecticut.

Nine faculty members at the University of Hartford have 3D-printed 125 face covers for local healthcare workers to use on the job. Their goal was to help alleviate the shortage of PPE some healthcare facilities have been experiencing.

The first 100 face covers were donated to healthcare workers in the greater-Hartford area, and the other 25 have been donated to caregivers at Masonicare in Wallingford.

In just under two weeks during April, the team was able to select and modify a design, gather the materials needed, take the printers home from campus, print, and assemble all of the face covers.

The University lent a dozen printers from its College of Engineering, Technology, and Architecture (CETA), and faculty provided four of their own to get the job done.

Adjunct professor Julie Chen described the group’s momentum saying, “The moment we all jumped on a video conference together and I could see so many of my colleagues were eager to pitch-in, that lit a fire in me. I’ve been so proud to work with my CETA colleagues on this.”

