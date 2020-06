WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A big congratulations to Ida Margolfo, a resident of Saint Mary Home in West Hartford who turned 101-years-old Wednesday after beating COVID-19.

Ida’s son and granddaughter were ecstatic to see her Wednesday for the first time in four months.

Ida received a certificate and a crown. She’s the grandmother of News 8 Assignment Editor Ken Margolfo.

A very Happy Birthday to you, Ida, from all of us here at News 8!