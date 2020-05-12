One Good Thing: West Haven middle school holds ‘challenges’ to help students while distance learning

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Distance learning is the new norm for most students in Connecticut, which takes time for students and teachers to adjust to, in addition to the obstacles the pandemic has created outside of schooling.

The staff at Bailey Middle School in West Haven are doing everything they can to stay connected with the students they miss very much, Assistant Principal Stacy Sutton told News 8. They thought it would be fun and engaging for their students to participate in weekly ‘challenges’ while distance learning is in session.

These weekly challenges included taking creative selfies, rock painting, writing a letter of thanks to a parent or role model, and more. Some of the work submitted for the challenges are being displayed on the windows of the school for those passing by to see.

“On day one of the challenges, we got many extremely heartfelt letters that brought tears to our eyes,” Sutton said.

Bailey Middle School student holding a painted rock.

Bailey Middle School student’s photo for distance learning selfie challenge

Bailey Middle School windows decorated with student work collected from weekly challenges

Bailey Middle School students with a painted sign and painted rocks

Each week, some of the staff would visit the challenge winners at their homes to give them their prizes.

The school understands the hardships students may be facing outside of school too. The prizes for these weekly challenges have included free pizza as well as gift baskets from Texas Road House restaurant.

Eighth-grader Cassidy Montz said, “During this terrible time, it is so great that school started these challenges. They keep students occupied and give us something to look forward to while we are in quarantine! The prizes could put dinner on our tables, and they could make someone’s day!”

The school created a slideshow of all of the photos and videos students have submitted for these weekly challenges. To view the video, click here.

If you have a feel-good story to share with us, please go to the Report It page or email us at reportit@wtnh.com.