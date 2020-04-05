One Good Thing: YNHH doctor treating COVID-19 patients sings ‘Lean On Me’ to relieve stress, bring joy to others

One Good Thing

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A video from a doctor at Yale-New Haven Hospital went viral the past weekend.

Doctor Nathan Wood, a resident at YNHH, recorded himself playing piano and singing “Lean On Me” a couple of weeks ago after seeing his first coronavirus patient in the ICU.

He didn’t post it then, but says he decided to now because Bill Withers – the man behind the 1972 hit – died last week.

RELATED: ‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

Dr.Wood says this week he’ll start working in the COVID-care unit at Yale; he expects to work around 70 hours a week.

He says he plans to share more videos of him playing others songs he finds meaningful and uplifting as a way to deal with stress.

He hopes to entertain and uplift others, too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

One Good Thing: North Haven man puts on front yard concert to lift spirits during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: North Haven man puts on front yard concert to lift spirits during pandemic"

New Haven makes adjustments to how 911 calls are handled

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven makes adjustments to how 911 calls are handled"

Hundreds turn out for food drive at Hamden Middle School

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds turn out for food drive at Hamden Middle School"

Raymour and Flanigan surprise drive-by parade for coronavirus positive employee

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Raymour and Flanigan surprise drive-by parade for coronavirus positive employee"

East Haven pastry shop gives away cannolis to first-responders and thank you during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven pastry shop gives away cannolis to first-responders and thank you during coronavirus pandemic"

Toddler found safe after being taken in stolen car in New Haven, suspect and vehicle still at-large

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Toddler found safe after being taken in stolen car in New Haven, suspect and vehicle still at-large"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss