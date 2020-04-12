One Good Thing: Easter celebrations across the state in the time of social-distancing

Conn. (WTNH) — Easter may not have looked or felt normal this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but families across Connecticut are keeping the holiday spirit alive!

Easter weekend is one of those special holidays to spend time with family members and go on egg hunts! Though Connecticut families were forced to practice social distancing this year, it didn’t stop them from making the most out of the holiday weekend.

Check out pictures from families across the state celebrating:

CJ Cuticello sent in a picture of their family celebrating Easter under stay-at-home orders in Florida because they are unable to get back to Connecticut for the holiday due to the virus. Cuticello said, “the next best thing to see everyone was a social distance video chat with all of them at the same time.”

Gail Chatcavage of Seymour sent in a picture of her two kids on Easter in front of their home to encourage everyone through the coronavirus crisis: “We will get through this, together.”

Lots of moms, too, sent in pics of their baby’s first Easters:

Victoria’s mom, Lisa Aponte, of New Haven, sent in pictures of her daughter’s first Easter saying, “We made it as fun as possible for her. She won the Easter egg hunt between her and the dog.”

Barbara Carey in Guilford sent in a picture of her 10-month-old daughter, Brinley’s, first Easter with family: a bunny with an outfit to match.

Rene Matthews, of Madison, sent in a picture of her daughter, Noelle’s, first Easter. Still so tiny she fits in the Easter basket with the eggs!

Julianna Rae’s first Easter picture features her first pair of bunny ears celebrating with family in West Haven.

