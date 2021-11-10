Operation ELF kicks off in CT to help military families who are separated during holidays

(WTNH) – For the 20th year, Operation ELF (Embracing Lonely Families) is bringing holiday cheer to military families who are apart this time of year.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz helped kick off the annual event put on by the state and the Connecticut National Guard Foundation. It is designed to support families whose loved ones are deployed, preparing to deploy within the next six months, or recently returned from deployment.

You can help by donating gift cards or services.

“Other needs include donations of fuel, oil, snow removal, or home maintenance services,” Bysiewicz said. “Sometimes we take them for granted, but sometimes when we have a spouse that’s deployed, it’s important to help the family.”

Right now, 900 Connecticut National Guard soldiers are deployed around the world, another 70 from the 142nd Medical Company and deploying soon to Poland.

HOW TO HELP

Mail gift cards and financial contributions to:

Connecticut Military Department

Office of Family Programs

360 Broad St.

Hartford, CT 06105

For financial donations, make checks payable to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Incorporated, and annotate “Operation ELF” in the memo line. Financial donations can also be made online at https://ctngfi.org

Tuesday, Dec. 10 is the final day of the drop-off period.

For more information specific to Operation ELF, please call (800) 858-2677, or refer to the Operation ELF and the Connecticut National Guard Facebook pages at facebook.com/connecticutoperationelf and facebook.com/connecticutnationalguard.