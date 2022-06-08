(WTNH) – The Travelers Championship will kick off later this month in Cromwell, but on Wednesday, the focus wasn’t on golf, it was on expecting mothers.

Travelers teamed up with ConnectiCare for Operation Shower, which is a special baby shower for more than three dozen military moms-to-be.

All of the women are spouses of deployed members of the military, or in some cases, are military members themselves.

“Seeing the moms at the shower every year and how appreciative they are of not only the gifts but the outpouring of love and support. It’s really something wonderful that’s being done here in our state,” said Kim Kann, Assistant Vice President of Public Relations for ConnectiCare.

“We feel really good about what we’re doing here. It’s not about golf, I mean it is, right. We want to have the best PGA tour, but today, it’s about what happens with the money you raise from the event and this is one of those stories,” said Nathan Grube, Tournament Director, Travelers Championship.

The “special delivery” themed party included lunch, raffle prizes, and each mom was given a gift box with products donated by a number of local companies.