MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State troopers arrested a suspect wanted for fleeing the scene of an accident in Mansfield on Sunday morning.

Troopers located a stolen Ford Mustang in Ashford, operated by 21-year-old Jacob Cormier. Upon confrontation, Cormier took off at a high rate of speed. While searching for the car, police received several 911 calls that a white Ford Mustang was involved in a collision on Storrs Road in Mansfield.

Troopers responded to learn that the vehicle struck two mailboxes. Officials engaged Cormier in a foot pursuit, who fled into Mansfield Hollow Lake.

He swam to shore and was taken into custody. Cormier was charged with several offenses, including first-degree larceny.

Cormier was held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, August 8.