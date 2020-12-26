Orange PD investigate fatal shooting at Town Fair Tire store

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Town Fair Tire on 63 Boston Post Road Saturday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police say they responded to the scene of reported gunshots fired and one person on the ground.

Upon arrival, officers located a male in the service bays with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police said the gunman fled the scene, but has been identified.

Officials say the victim has not been identified.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.COM for more information.