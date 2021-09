(WTNH) – Arthritis is a broad term that covers a group of over 100 diseases. It has everything to do with your joints and treatments vary depending on the type of arthritis.

The main goals of arthritis treatments are to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.

Orthopedic surgeon Todd Morrison with the Connecticut Orthopedic Institute spoke to News 8 about arthritis and treatment.

