8:25 p.m.

The Oscars looked kindly on Jessica Chastain.

Chastain won the Academy Award for best actress on Sunday night for playing televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

It’s the first Oscar for Chastain in three nominations. She was previously nominated for “Zero Dark Thirty” in 2013 and “The Help” in 2012.

She beat out fellow nominees Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart. Chastain thanked each of her nominees, her co-tsar Andrew Garfield and her makeup team.

Chastain noted that suicide was a leading cause of death for the LGBTQ community and violence against minorities, saying she was inspired by Bakker’s compassion.

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

The Latest on the Oscars (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

The Fresh Prince became a king and finally won his first Oscar.

Will Smith took home his first Academy Award on Sunday night for playing Richard Williams — father and tennis mentor to Venus and Serena Williams — in “King Richard.”

Smith spoke shortly after an onstage confrontation with comedian Chris Rock, who made a crack at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith noted, in tears, that Richard Williams was also fiercely protective of his family. “I want to be a vessel for love,” he said.

He also apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees. “This is a beautiful moment,” he said. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father. But love will make you do crazy things.”

The win comes for his third nomination. He was previously nominated for “Ali” in 2002 and “The Pursuit of Happyness” in 2007.

Smith beat out fellow nominees Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington, who trumped Smith for the 2002 best actor Oscar with his win for “Training Day.”

___

8:00 p.m.

Jane Campion has won the best director Oscar for “The Power of the Dog.”

The 67-year-old filmmaker won the Academy Award on Sunday night for the unconventional Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch that was shot in her native New Zealand.

It’s her first best director Oscar. She won a best original screenplay Oscar in 1994 for her film “The Piano,” which also earned her a directing nomination.

Campion, the first women ever nominated twice for best director, beat out fellow nominees Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Steven Spielberg.

___

7:50 p.m.

Billie Eilish has an Oscar.

The 20-year-old pop star and her 24-year-old producer brother, Finneas O’Connell, won the Academy Award for best original song for writing “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Eilish also performs the song, and her brother co-produced it. She is slated to sing it live earlier in the show.

Two other songs from Bond films have won the best original song Oscar, Adele’s “Skyfall” from the 2012 film of the same name, and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” from 2015’s “Spectre.”

Eilish and O’Connell won over a group of nominees that included Beyoncé, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Van Morrison.

___

7:45 p.m.

The Oscars were a reunion for “The Godfather.”

Three of the film’s principals — director Francis Ford Coppola and actors Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro — took the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, doing so almost exactly 50 years to the day after the first movie in the trilogy was released.

They were introduced by rapper Sean Combs.

“I feel moments like this should be sincere and brief, and I’m so grateful to my two wonderful friends, to come here to help me celebrate with you this project that we began 50 years ago with really the most extraordinary collaborators,” Coppola said.

He thanked Mario Puzo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Coppola, and Robert Evans — with whom he famously clashed on decisions regarding the making of the movie.

“The Godfather” — which won best picture — was released March 24, 1972. The other movies in the trilogy were released in 1974 and 1990.

— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds

___

7:30 p.m.

“Summer of Soul” has won best documentary at the Oscars.

Director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s chronicle of the music of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival took the trophy as expected at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

“I’m so happy right now, I could cry,” he said.

Questlove, drummer and bandleader of the Roots, crafted the film from new interviews and unseen footage of the widely forgotten festival that featured Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone and many other greats of gospel, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll and soul music.

He teared up when thinking of his dad, Lee Andrews, who passed in 2016.

___

7:10 p.m.

Siân Heder has won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for her script for “CODA.”

It’s the first Oscar for Heder, who adapted the script from the 2014 French film “La Famille Bélier.”

Heder also directed the small coming-of-age film about the only hearing member in a family of deaf adults.

It’s also nominated for best picture.

For adapted screenplay, “CODA” beat out “The Power of the Dog,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Dune” and “Drive My Car.”

Best-film nominee “CODA” is having an impact backstage at the Oscars.

Winners who visit the interview room to talk to the international media are having their comments interpreted in American Sign Language.

A man and woman are alternating signing the comments while standing next to the winners clutching their golden statues.

“CODA,” which stands for child of deaf adult, earned Troy Kotsur an Oscar win as supporting actor.

— Associated Press’ Beth Harris

___

7:00 p.m.

Kenneth Branagh has won the best original screenplay Oscar for writing “Belfast.”

It’s the first career Oscar for the 61-year-old, who is also nominated Sunday for best director and, as a producer, for best picture.

Branagh’s script about a working class family in 1970s Northern Ireland is based in part on his own youth in Belfast.

“This is an enormous honor for my family and a great tribute to an amazing city and fantastic people,” said Branagh. “This is the search for joy and hope in the face of violence and loss.”

___

6:20p.m.

Troy Kotsur has won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in “CODA.”

Kotsur on Sunday night became the second actor who is deaf to win an Academy Award. His “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin was the first when she won best actress for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.

He dedicated the film to the Deaf community. “This is our moment.”

Kotsur was barely known as an actor before “CODA,” but was considered a heavy favorite for the Oscar after the acclaimed performance and wins earlier in awards season.

He beat out fellow nominees Ciarán Hinds, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. He thanked his dad, paralyzed in a car accident: “You are my hero.”

___

6:10 p.m.

“Encanto” has won the Oscar for best animated feature.

The film about a magical family in the mountains of Colombia won the Academy Award for Walt Disney Animation Studios on Sunday night.

Not counting films from its Pixar subsidiary, Disney has won the animation Oscar four times since it was first handed out in 2002.

Disney previously won the award for 2013’s “Frozen,” 2014’s “Big Hero 6” and 2016’s “Zootopia.”

The film beat out fellow animated nominees “Flee,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

___

6:00 p.m.

In sports, GOAT is an acronym that’s short for “Greatest Of All-Time.”

And the Oscars brought three such athletes together to help pay tribute to 60 years of James Bond films.

Surfing’s Kelly Slater, snowboarding’s Shaun White and skateboarding’s Tony Hawk — all widely considered as the best in the history of their various sports — took the stage in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Of course, over the years, we’ve all had our favorite Bonds,” White said.

Added Hawk: “Some people are Sean Connery fans, others Roger Moore.”

Continued Slater: “Or Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig.”

White then picked up where they left off: “As great as they all are, it’s impossible to ever be certain that just one star was clearly the GOAT.”

But when Hawk disagreed with that sentiment — “really, dude?” White asked — the crowd broke up into laughter. And more laughs came when Hawk said he intended to say Slater and White are the best in their sports.

“At least, you used to be,” Hawk said.

— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds

___

5:25p.m.

The Oscar for best supporting actress goes to Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.”

DeBose won the Academy Award on Sunday night for her acting, singing and dancing as Anita in her breakthrough role in the Steven Spielberg reimagining of the classic musical.

She becomes the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor win in the category. “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity,” she said, “I promise you there is a place for us.”

Largely unknown in film circles before landing the coveted role, the 31-year-old North Carolina native became the clear Oscar favorite after an awards season full of victories.

She was previously primarily known as a stage actress, with Broadway roles in “Bring It On: The Musical,” “Motown: The Musical” and “Hamilton.” She glided off stage gazing at her Oscar, which she then pulled close to her heart for a hug.

DeBose beat out fellow nominees Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis. She thanked Rita Moreno, who starred in both 1961 and 2021 film adaptations.

___

5:15 p.m.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall welcomed the Oscars back to the Dolby Theatre — a trio that Schumer joked was there “because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

The three appeared on stage following a brief intro from Serena and Venus Williams, along with a musical number from Beyoncé filmed in Compton.

“We are here at the Oscars” began Hall.

“Where movie lovers unite to watch TV,” added Sykes.

They ran through a short monologue that included jabs at “Being the Ricardos” nominee J.K. Simmons, “House of Gucci” stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto — or “House of Random Accents,” as Sykes called it — and U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Among the jokes that landed best was one aimed at another awards show:

“You know what’s in the In Memoriam this year?” Schumer asked. “The Golden Globes.”

— Associated Press’ Jake Seiner

___

5:10 p.m.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams opened the Oscars by paying tribute to their hometown — and introducing Beyoncé.

It was the start of what might be a very big night for the Williams family.

“King Richard” — the story of how the Williams sisters father, Richard Williams, devised a plan that saw his daughters rise from Compton, California, to the top of the tennis world — was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Among those: Will Smith was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

Beyoncé performed “Be Alive” — also Oscar-nominated — from tennis courts in Compton, a most fitting tribute to where the Williams sisters began their tribute to stardom.

“I want you to tell these people where we are,” Beyoncé asked the performers with her.

“City of Compton,” they responded.

Serena Williams is the highest-earning women’s tennis player of all time, winning more than $94 million on the court. Venus Williams is second on that list, at around $42 million.

And among the lyrics: “The path was never paved with gold. We fought and built this on our own.”

— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds

___

4:40p.m.

Jessica Chastain got to the Oscars early, for good reason. And she got to celebrate a win.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — the story of Tammy Faye Bakker — won the Oscar for best hair and makeup, one of the eight awards given during the pre-show while many top celebrities were still making their way down the red carpet.

Chastain, though, was a notable exception by taking her seat for the pre-show. And she got to give congratulatory and celebratory huge to the three winners — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh — as they took the stage.

“It was an incredible hair, makeup, prosthetic team that helped me,” Chastain later said on the ABC broadcast, appearing there after the Oscar was awarded. “Tammy Faye in our film goes through three different decades and she changed a lot throughout those decades, so they really helped me with that.”

Chastain is a best actress nominee for her portrayal of Bakker.

— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds

___

4:25 p.m.

Hans Zimmer has won his second Oscar, nearly 30 years after his first.

Zimmer won the Academy Award for best original score on Sunday night for his music from “Dune.”

He won his first Oscar in 1995 for the score of “The Lion King.”

The 64-year-old German had been nominated without a win nine times since.

He was not at the awards on Sunday. “Dune” has also won for best editing and sound.

The editing award went to Joe Walker, who joked about his kids and how it’s sometimes hard for them with his work. “You may not know this but the word ’Oscar nominated’ can be used by a skilled 17 year old as an insult,” he said.

___

4 p.m.

“Dune” has won the first Oscar of this year’s ceremony, taking home the sound award in a pre-telecast ceremony.

Inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony is unfolding virtually indistinguishable from the live broadcast. The winners of eight Oscars bestowed in the first hour will be weaved into the main broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

But the unedited ceremony is only visible to those inside the theater. Not even reporters in a nearby media center are able to watch the early Oscars being handed out.

Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa joked about the early winners not getting Billy Crystal or Chris Rock as hosts. “They’re getting us.”

Brolin walked out onto the stage and exclaimed “It’s full!” to start the show.

___

3:40 p.m.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” nominee Jessica Chastain arrived early to Sunday’s Oscars to ensure she didn’t miss the presentation of some less-celebrated award.

The academy is experimenting with a staggered start this year, naming victors in eight categories during the hour before the show formally begins at 5 p.m. Those presentations will then be edited down and woven into the broadcast, an effort to keep the show tight and boost declining ratings.

The new approach is rubbing many the wrong way. Some stars, including Chastain, have said they won’t do red carpet interviews if it means missing the presentation of awards like best hair and makeup, for which the artists of “Tammy Faye” are nominated.

“I’m here to see all the early categories because so often a lot of attention goes to the actors because people see our faces on screen,” Chastain said on the red carpet. “But the reality is there’s so many people that are involved in creating a performance and creating a film, and I need to acknowledge and admire each one of them.”

The other pre-show categories are: film editing, sound, original score, production design, live-action short, animated short and documentary short.

— Associated Press’ Jake Seiner

___

3:30 p.m.

“West Side Story” was representing. Supporting actress front runner Ariana DeBose walked the carpet quickly in her bright red Valentino dress. “I’m coming back!” She told reporters and blew kisses to the fans in the bleachers.

Not far behind her was “West Side Story” director Steven Spielberg holding hands with with Kate Capshaw. Spielberg shook hands with Oscar show director Glenn Weiss, wishing him luck.

Rita Moreno, who starred in both 1961 and 2021 film adaptations, arrived in black one shoulder Carolina Herrera and a feather hat, that she wore before on the cover of Town and Country. Fans in the bleacher shouted “Rita! Rita! Rita!”

— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr

___

3 p.m.

The young star of “Belfast” brought a special date to the Oscars — his mom.

Eleven-year-old Jude Hill arrived with his mom Shauneen, posing for photos before the ceremony. He flashed two thumbs up as his mother, her arm around him, looked at him.

Hill plays Buddy in “Belfast,” a semi-autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh. It tells the story of 1969 Belfast from Buddy’s perspective during The Troubles, when neighborhoods were turned into war zones and children had to navigate how they were supposed to tell whether someone was Catholic or Protestant.

“Belfast” has earned seven Oscar nominations, including for Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, who play Buddy’s grandparents.

— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr

___

2:30 p.m.

The producer of the Academy Awards says Sunday’s show will strike a balance between being upbeat and fun, while also acknowledging the war in Ukraine.

Producer Will Packer says it’s difficult to put on a show while serious world events are unfolding, but he’s also trying to give people a diversion.

“In the midst of the revelry and the fun, we will acknowledge it and then we’re going to try to make sure that we give people who are in tough situations there and around the world something to look at, a release, something that’s upbeat and fun,” Packer told The Associated Press ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Packer also addressed the film academy’s controversial decision to award eight Oscars ahead of the live telecast and weave them into the broadcast.

“We’re going to treat all the honorees with an amazing amount of respect. That’s what we do,” Packer said.

Dozens of nominees are already on the Oscars red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m. Pacific with an hourlong ceremony bestowing eight awards.

Best original song nominee Diane Warren wore a ribbon supporting Ukrainian refugees as part of her outfit.

— Associated Press’ Amanda Lee Myers

__

3 a.m.

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.

It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.