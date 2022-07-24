NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) – A golf cart became the vehicle for a dangerous crash at Lone Oaks Campsites after police say the driver lost control of the cart, launching a 3-year-old and another child out of the carriage.

State police responded to the North Canaan property around 4:35 p.m. Saturday. Both children were alert on scene with non life-threatening injuries.

The 3-year-old was transported to Hartford Hospital where they are in stable condition. The other child was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to be treated for minor scrapes.