MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation into alleged workplace harassment inside Middletown public schools has found that the former superintendent “more likely than not” made unwelcome advances toward a senior administrator.

Dr. Michael Conner resigned as the school superintendent in early March after being placed on leave in October. He and a number of other staff members were accused of workplace harassment.

An investigation by an outside firm, which was launched by the Board of Education, found that more likely than not, Conner made “romantic or sexual statements and advances towards a senior administrator that unwelcome.”

That same investigation did not find evidence that Conner discriminated against others based on race.

News 8 reached out to Conner’s attorney who said his client, “categorically denies every allegation and believes the investigation was one-sided.”

Attorney Phil Thompson added that the investigation cost over $400,000, which was at the cost of the taxpayer.