NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Public Utilities is warning residents of a power outage that will impact over 1,000 customers on Wednesday morning.

NPU crews responded to a serious situation on Starr Street near New London Turnpike on Wednesday morning. An incident of equipment failure is causing crews to replace a utility pole in the area.

Due to this issue, 1,500 customers on New London Turnpike will experience a power outage for approximately 15 minutes just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. In addition, approximately 50 NPU customers on Starr Street will be without power for up to six hours while repairs are made to the police.

Folks are being urged to avoid the area if possible today.