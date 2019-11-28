Over 200 volunteers walk shelter dogs on Thanksgiving morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — These pooches are thankful for wagging tails, belly rubs, treats, and most of all, all of the volunteers at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

This is the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association’s 7th year doing their annual “Furry Feast” event, and also the largest number of volunteers to date.

People from all over the state came to walk and spend time with furry friends on one of the biggest holidays of the year.

“We got this big idea to invite the public to walk our shelter dogs on thanksgiving morning, today we have 217 volunteers to walk dogs for furry feast.” Chelsea Staley, Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

Not only do the dogs get special attention from people today, they are also treated to their own Thanksgiving feast.