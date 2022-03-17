HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will welcome home more than 550 soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard.

The Guardsmen from the 1-102nd Infantry Battalion spent nearly a year deployed to the Horn of Africa performing critical infrastructure security and quick response force missions in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.

According to Lamont’s office, this was the single largest overseas deployment of the Connecticut National Guard since 2009.

The Guardsmen will be welcomed home at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford at 5 p.m.

