MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A tractor-trailer has caught fire on I-84 in Manchester Sunday night.
According to the Connecticut Department of Traffic (CT DOT) the incident happened on the Eastbound side. CT DOT reported the crash as an overturned tractor-trailer.
The Connecticut State Police says that troopers from Troop H responded to reports of a tanker rollover on I-84 East in the area of exit 60. They report that the tanker became fully engulfed. No injuries have been reported. The highway is being shut down at exit 59.
The crash was reported at 9 p.m. As of 9:55 p.m. the tanker is still on fire.
