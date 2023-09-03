MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A tractor-trailer has caught fire on I-84 in Manchester Sunday night.

According to the Connecticut Department of Traffic (CT DOT) the incident happened on the Eastbound side. CT DOT reported the crash as an overturned tractor-trailer.

The Connecticut State Police says that troopers from Troop H responded to reports of a tanker rollover on I-84 East in the area of exit 60. They report that the tanker became fully engulfed. No injuries have been reported. The highway is being shut down at exit 59.

Report-it photo: John Gately

The crash was reported at 9 p.m. As of 9:55 p.m. the tanker is still on fire.

