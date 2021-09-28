Oxford man killed in ATV crash in Maine

MADRID, Maine (WTNH) — A Connecticut man was killed in an ATV crash Monday afternoon in Madrid, Maine, according to The Maine Warden Service.

Officials said at around 4 p.m. Monday, 47-year-old Sebastian Constantini of Oxford, Conn., was with his brother and friend riding in separate ATVs on the Interconnected Trail System 84/89 in Madrid. They were heading back to Saddleback Inn in Rangeley after a day of riding ATVs.

Constantini was leading the group down a hill and across a wooden bridge when he lost control and went off the bridge and onto the trail.

Constantini was thrown from his ATV and suffered head and neck injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

His brother immediately rendered emergency medical aid while his friend went to get help, officials said.

An ambulance responded but Constantini died at the scene, according to officials.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash.