OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man sustained serious injuries when his vehicle left the roadway and struck multiple trees in Oxford yesterday morning, said Connecticut State Police.

At 11:16 a.m., Troop A responded to Riggs St. for reports of a one-car motor vehicle accident.

When Troopers arrived on the scene, they witnessed a 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab against a tree with one occupant inside.

A police investigation determined that the vehicle, driven by an 81-year-old man from Oxford, was traveling southbound on Riggs St. when it left the roadway near the area of 231.

Police say the driver then re-entered the roadway in the 229 area, crossed into an oncoming lane, and struck several trees before coming to an uncontrolled stop in the area of 217.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was “transported unresponsive to Waterbury Hospital,” said state police.

