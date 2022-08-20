MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 48th annual Milford Oyster Festival returned with over 30,000 homegrown oysters.

Along with good food, festivalgoers enjoyed great music, too. A local Foo Fighters cover band kicked off the fun as the opening act, then Scott Stapp of the band “Creed” took over the main stage as the headliner.

“Best oysters I’ve ever had… awesome oysters! Come down to Milford, Enjoy! Great day today, beautiful weather and great food,” said Massachusetts residents Mike Yunes and Shawn Record.

About 50-60,000 people of all ages attended the Oyster Festival on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a great event, it’s a lot of people and it’s a lot of fun,” said Attilio Marini, head chef at Cast Iron Chef Kitchen and Bar in Milford.