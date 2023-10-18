NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Free Academy was on lockdown Wednesday due to a “package of concern,” according to the school.

The high school posted on Facebook that the school was on lockdown due to a package of concern in proximity to the campus.

The lockdown was then lifted just before 11 a.m. and the school said they were going into a brief stay-put order to give the head of the school a chance to share information about the incident with students.

NFA says the school will remain in session for the day, but parents who are looking to dismiss their kids early are asked to call (860) 425-5788. All dismissals will happen at the main entrance of the campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.