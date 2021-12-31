Paid family and medical leave benefits among new Jan. 1 laws

Conn. (AP) – A handful of new laws are scheduled to officially take effect on Saturday. Among them is a key component of the paid family and medical leave law originally signed by Gov. Ned Lamont in 2019.

Beginning with the new year, workers can begin receiving up to 12 weeks of paid time to care for their own health, a newborn child or sick family member. Also, out-of-pocket costs for insulin will be limited to $25 a month.

The out-of-pocket expense for equipment and supplies including blood glucose test strips and insulin syringes will be limited to $100 a month. It affects certain insurers.