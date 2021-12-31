Paid family and medical leave benefits among new Jan. 1 laws

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Connecticut state capitol_106907

Conn. (AP) – A handful of new laws are scheduled to officially take effect on Saturday. Among them is a key component of the paid family and medical leave law originally signed by Gov. Ned Lamont in 2019.

Beginning with the new year, workers can begin receiving up to 12 weeks of paid time to care for their own health, a newborn child or sick family member. Also, out-of-pocket costs for insulin will be limited to $25 a month.

The out-of-pocket expense for equipment and supplies including blood glucose test strips and insulin syringes will be limited to $100 a month. It affects certain insurers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

While Hartford has made progress in reducing certain crimes, the city is on track to see its deadliest year in nearly 2 decades

News /

Gov. Lamont speaks out after at-home COVID tests delayed

News /

Cities, towns pivoting plans as they await at-home COVID-19 tests to arrive to the state

News /

‘I think we got a little ahead of ourselves’; At-home rapid tests set to be delivered as soon as this weekend

News /

Getting rid of your Christmas tree? A local farm is asking you to donate it to feed their animals

News /

Hartford begins distributing at-home COVID test kits to residents

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss