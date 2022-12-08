FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The parents of a Farmington teen that was killed in an alleged DUI crash over the summer are now suing the driver and Live Nation.

The lawsuit filed in court on December 5 states that Live Nation was negligent and careless by ‘promoting excessive drinking’ at a concert that the driver, 21-year-old Jacob Coffey, attended before the fatal crash.

On June 25, 17-year-old Luke Roux, a recent Farmington High School graduate, was killed in a crash on Route 6 in Farmington near Fienemann Road. In August, Coffey was arrested in connection to the crash and charged with first-degree manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, red light violations and speeding greater than 60 MPH.

According to the lawsuit, on June 25, Live Nation hosted the Dierks Bentley “Beers On Me” concert at the Xfinity Theatre, which Coffey allegedly attending. The lawsuit alleges that “at the same time and place, Jacob Coffey consumed an excessive amount of alcohol to the point of intoxication while on the defendant’s property.”

Coffey was denied entry to the concert due to his level of intoxication, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Roux’s parents on his behalf, states that Coffey’s blood alcohol level was drawn after the crash and indicated it was a .191.

Live Nation is alleged to encourage, promote, and/or permit the consumption of alcohol on the premises but failed to implement adequate security and/or safety measures to prevent excessive alcohol consumption and drunk driving, according to the lawsuit.

Coffey and Contemporary Services Corporation out of California were also named in the lawsuit.

The family of Roux is demanding an excess of $15,000.

News 8 has reached out to Live Nation for a response and is waiting to hear back.