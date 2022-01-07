Parking bans implemented throughout cities, towns in the state as snow falls Friday

Conn. (WTNH) – Numerous cities and towns across the state have implemented parking bans due to the snow on Friday.

Here is a list of cities and towns with parking bans:

Hartford:

Mayor Luke Bronin activated a 24-hour snow parking ban in the city that goes from midnight until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

New Britain:

New Britain implemented a parking ban from midnight on Friday, Jan. 7. Free parking will be available at these locations:

Osgood Park

Stanley Golf Course

City parking lot at Wildwood St. & Linden St.

Washington Park

Martha Hart Park

City parking garages

All New Britain Public School parking lots

New Haven:

Mayor Justin Elicker implemented a parking ban that went into effect at midnight and will last through 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7

Waterbury:

The city of Waterbury implemented a parking ban starting at midnight on Friday, Jan. 7.