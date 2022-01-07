Parking bans implemented throughout cities, towns in the state as snow falls Friday

Conn. (WTNH) – Numerous cities and towns across the state have implemented parking bans due to the snow on Friday.
Here is a list of cities and towns with parking bans:
Hartford:
Mayor Luke Bronin activated a 24-hour snow parking ban in the city that goes from midnight until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
New Britain:
New Britain implemented a parking ban from midnight on Friday, Jan. 7. Free parking will be available at these locations:
- Osgood Park
- Stanley Golf Course
- City parking lot at Wildwood St. & Linden St.
- Washington Park
- Martha Hart Park
- City parking garages
- All New Britain Public School parking lots
New Haven:
Mayor Justin Elicker implemented a parking ban that went into effect at midnight and will last through 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7
Waterbury:
The city of Waterbury implemented a parking ban starting at midnight on Friday, Jan. 7.