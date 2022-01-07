Parking bans implemented throughout cities, towns in the state as snow falls Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

Conn. (WTNH) – Numerous cities and towns across the state have implemented parking bans due to the snow on Friday.

Here is a list of cities and towns with parking bans:

Hartford:

Mayor Luke Bronin activated a 24-hour snow parking ban in the city that goes from midnight until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

New Britain:

New Britain implemented a parking ban from midnight on Friday, Jan. 7. Free parking will be available at these locations:

  • Osgood Park
  • Stanley Golf Course
  • City parking lot at Wildwood St. & Linden St.
  • Washington Park
  • Martha Hart Park
  • City parking garages
  • All New Britain Public School parking lots

New Haven:

Mayor Justin Elicker implemented a parking ban that went into effect at midnight and will last through 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7

Waterbury:

The city of Waterbury implemented a parking ban starting at midnight on Friday, Jan. 7.  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss