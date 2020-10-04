Parolee robs convenience store, draws gun to clerk

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to a local gas station and convenience store for a report of a robbery Saturday night in Meriden.

A clerk at the Petrex mart on 293 West Main Street reported to officials that a man entered the store, showed a firearm, and robbed the business — fleeing before police could arrive.

The clerk was uninjured in the incident.

Police were able to make an identity of the suspect, who is currently on parole. It is believed that the suspect removed an ankle bracelet from his person before committing the robbery. The suspect’s parole officer was contacted and ordered a remand to custody — which means the suspect will remain in police custody until he is issued a court appearance.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect at this time.

Meriden Police are actively investigating this incident with an expected update in the days ahead.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app on your iPhone or Android, or wtnh.com for continuing updates as they become available.