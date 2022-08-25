WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Part of I-84 West in Waterbury is closed because of a serious tractor-trailer crash, according to the state police.

The Department of Transportation reported the crash just after 8:30 p.m. between Exits 23 and 22.

EMS and the local fire department were dispatched to the scene and serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, police said.

I-84 is shut down while the Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit investigates the crash. DOT is assisting with traffic, police said.

Police are asking anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes.

No other information is available as of this time.

View of live traffic map below: