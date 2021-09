WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Interstate-91 north is closed between Exits 40 and 42 due to a rollover crash Saturday morning.

State Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

#CTTraffic I-91 Northbound in the area of Exit 40 in Windsor Locks is shutdown for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 25, 2021

No word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

