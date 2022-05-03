NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Part of I-95 Northbound is closed in New Haven due to a car crash that occured around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The highway is closed between Exits 44 and 46 because of a tractor trailer vs. vehicle crash. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries were sustained in the crash but the extent of the injuries remain unknown at this time, according to police.

Traffic is being redirected off the Northbound off the Exit 44 off-ramp.

No other information is available at this time.

