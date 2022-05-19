MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 195 at is closed at Storrs Road and Conantville Road in Mansfield due to a car versus bus crash on Thursday morning, according to the Department of Transportation.

State police received a report of a motor vehicle crash around 9:00 a.m. involving a Windham Region Transit bus. Injuries were reported following the crash and the victims were transported to hospitals in the area. The extent of the injuries remains unknown at this time.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes for travel.

