WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A passenger on a private plane has died following an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on the afternoon of March 3rd a private plane was forced to land at Windsor Locks, Conn due to severe turbulence. During the turbulence one passenger received life threatening injuries. There were two other passengers and two crew members aboard.

The NTSB are holding the aircraft at Bradley International until they complete their investigation.