PD: 16-year-old shot and killed after juveniles found to be playing with a gun

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Bridgeport on Monday night, according to police.

Officials said just before 6 p.m., officers responded to Valley Avenue on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located 16-year-old Nigel Powell.

Powell was shot in the head and taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

Police said it was originally reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, however, after further investigation, police said Powell was with three other juveniles, one of whom had a handgun.

One of the juveniles was playing with the gun when it went off and struck Powell.

The case remains under investigation.