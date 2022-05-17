NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old was killed during a shooting in New Haven on Monday night.

Police said around 11:20 p.m., officers received a call regarding a person shot on South Genesee Street near East Ramsdell Street and Harper Avenue. When officers arrived, they located 18-year-old Anthony Strother of New Haven who had been struck by gunfire.

Strother was brought to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is being asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.