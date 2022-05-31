FRANKLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that killed two people in Franklin on Monday.

While a vehicle was travelling southbound on Rt. 32 a second vehicle travelling, northbound failed to stay in its lane striking the car in the southbound lane.

The operator of the car travelling southbound was transported to Hartford Hospital via life star for suspected serious injuries. The operator of car travelling northbound was transported to Backus Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A second passenger was pronounced deceased on scene. A third passenger from the same car was transported to Windham Hospital for suspected minor injuries, according to police.

The deceased were identified as 24-year-old Jullian Parrilla of Windham and 25-year-old Andre Wade of Willimantic.

The case remains active and remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact State Police Troop K at 860-465-5400.