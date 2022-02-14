VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Vernon police are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured two people on Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 1:16 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Hartford Turnpike.

The passengers of the car were not injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was brought to Hartford Hospital and listed in stable condition. The passenger of the motorcycle was brought by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to contact Vernon police.