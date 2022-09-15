HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested two teens in connection to a shooting and carjacking in July.

Police said on July 21, 2022, officers responded to Third Street near Dixwell Avenue for the report of the shooting and carjacking. Police located a 46-year-old male victim, who said he was approached by two suspects who demanded his car at gunpoint.

Hamden police said the victim was shot in the groin during the robbery and suffered serious injuries. After being shot, the suspects stole the victim’s car.

Police arrested a 16-year-old New Haven resident and a 16-year-old West Haven resident. The New Haven resident was charged with first-degree robbery with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and first-degree larceny. The West Haven resident was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault with a firearm, and first-degree larceny.

At the time of the arrests, both teens were already in the custody of the juvenile detention center on unrelated charges, according to Hamden Police.

Both teens were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.