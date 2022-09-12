PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainville police are searching for the person or persons involved in a shooting that occurred on Monday morning.

During a press conference, Plainville police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers received 911 calls about a shooting at Hamlin View Terrace apartments on Woodford Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was brought to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.

According to police, residents said they saw a person believed to be the suspect leave the scene. The only description given was that the person was wearing black clothing with a hoodie. Police are still investigating if more than one person was involved in the shooting.

Police said the victim was shot in his car in the parking lot of the complex, but he doesn’t live in the apartments. Plainville police also said there is no immediate threat to any other residents, as they believe this was a targeted attack.

Two Plainville schools were placed on a modified lockdown while police canvassed the area. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The Plainville police chief said this is a rare occurrence in town.

Police are still investigating the shooting and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.