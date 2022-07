HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating a domestic disturbance where four people were stabbed on Monday evening.

Police said around 6 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Street for the report of a domestic disturbance. Four people inside the home were treated by emergency crews on scene and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.