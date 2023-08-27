A car crashed into a group of people, including possibly five children in Bridgeport on Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a crowd of children and multiple adults in the 1700th block of Central Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Police said everyone involved in the crash is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police added everyone was treated at the scene or was taken via the ambulance to the Bridgeport.

Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.