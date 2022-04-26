BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating the report of a child that was burned over the weekend.

Police said officers were dispatched to Louisiana Avenue where a child was found burned and brought to Bridgeport Hospital burn unit by ambulance.

According to police, four children unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.

The condition of the child has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.