LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog after becoming ‘annoyed by the dog jumping up on him.’

Police said they received a call from the Groton/Ledyard Veterinary Hospital on Tuesday around 5:49 p.m. stating that a dog had been stabbed.

A woman told police that David Cooper was at his home with his girlfriend when the incident happened. Police said Cooper allegedly became annoyed with the dog jumping on him and Cooper stabbed the dog in the neck area with a small knife.

The dog was brought to the vet where it was treated and released. Police said the dog is a medium-sized dog and an unknown breed.

Cooper was charged with cruelty to animals and is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.