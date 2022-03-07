EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – East Windsor police have arrested a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian.

On Sunday around 3:15 p.m., the department responded to the report of a pedestrian who was hit by a car in the area of 150 North Road.

Police said the car involved had been the subject of numerous 911 calls for erratic operation on I-91 northbound. One of the complainants report the car got off I-91 via exit 45 and traveled eastbound on Bridge Street in East Windsor. It was then reported the car ran a red light at the intersection of Bridge Street and Prospect Hill Road before hitting the pedestrian.

The driver of the car, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Pincince of Ellington, told police he had been sending and receiving a text while driving and had not seen the pedestrian on the side of the road.

The pedestrian, who has only been identified as a 14-year-old girl from Enfield, died from her injuries.

Pincince was held on a $350,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.