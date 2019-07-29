PD: Man chokes, threatens to kill woman after breaking into her Portland apartment

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man has been arrested after police say he broke into the apartment of a woman he briefly dated and choked her and threatened to kill her.

According to Portland Police, 27-year-old Andrew Johnson forced his way through a window of the apartment on Sunday. He then pointed a loaded gun at the woman and threatened to kill her.

He then forced her onto a bed and choked her until she passed out. He also assaulted her in the head.

At some point the woman regained consciousness and was able to escape and run to the Portland Police Department.

Police then went to the apartment where they found and arrested Johnson without incident as he was leaving the apartment.

Johnson is charged with home invasion, strangulation, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, threatening, assault with a firearm, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an emergency call.