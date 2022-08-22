LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman early Saturday morning.

Police said just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an address in Gales Ferry for the report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, dispatchers reported a female victim called stating that her husband threatened to kill her.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as Hoskellyn Marte, had forced entry into the home and assaulted the female while small children were present. Police used a less-lethal device to take Marte into custody.

Marte was brought to Backus Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with home invasion, interfering with a 911 phone call, third-degree assault, interfering with an officer, risky of injury to a minor, second-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and second-degree threatening.

Marte was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.