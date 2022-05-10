BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday night. Police said they were called to the report of a shooting on Washington Terrace around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was brought to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Jose Alicea of Bridgeport.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-581-5242.