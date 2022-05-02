TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police arrested a man in connection to vandalism on Monday morning.

Around 3:25 a.m., officers responded to East Pearl Street for the report of a car on fire. When officers arrived, they were informed by a witness that they saw someone who lives in the area light a fire by the car’s fuel tank.

According to Torrington police, officers discovered 22-year-old Samuel Vandeusen was responsible for the car fire. Vandeusen confessed to starting the fire because he “didn’t like or agree with the owner of the vehicle’s ideologies.”

Vandeusen was charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace, third-degree arson, and deprivation of rights. He was held on a $250,000 bond.