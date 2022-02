NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday evening.

Police said around 9:47 a.m., officers received a 911 call regarding a person shot on Chatham Street near Rowe Street.

Officers located a 31-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire. He was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.