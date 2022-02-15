DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Derby police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the high school parking lot following a basketball game.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the Griffin Hospital emergency room for the report of a victim with a stab wound.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, reported that he was stabbed at Derby High School in the parking lot following a high school basketball game.

The victim told police that he was attempting to break up a large fight between juveniles in the parking lot when he was stabbed in the shoulder.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Derby Police.