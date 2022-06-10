HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place on Friday morning.

Police said around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the Underwood Elderly Apartments on Laurel Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. When officers arrived, they located a 64-year-old male victim suffering from injuries.

The victim was brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have not identified him at this time.

Police said the driver of the delivery box truck stayed on the scene and was cooperating with police. According to police, it appears the truck hit the pedestrian while backing up and it appears to be accidental.

Hartford police said the Crime Scene Division is investigating the incident and charges may be pending.